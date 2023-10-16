Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Gap Up to $10.52

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $10.92. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 81,952 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $956.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass purchased 14,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $187,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $348,500 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

