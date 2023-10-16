Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Price Performance
Shares of Avalon stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. Avalon has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
Further Reading
