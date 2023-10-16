Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.07

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 14084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDMO. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $515.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $253,551.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,513.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,400.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,519 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $253,551.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,513.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,849 shares of company stock valued at $293,385. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth about $304,617,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

