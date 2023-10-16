Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Short Interest Update

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 443,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of AVNT stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.41. 45,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,393. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.66. Avient has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Avient in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

In other Avient news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 139.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avient by 1.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 376,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Avient in the second quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Avient during the second quarter valued at $22,170,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

