AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

In related news, Director Guido J. Neels purchased 10,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,062.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $188,900. Company insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 68.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.12. 245,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,681. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $177.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.72. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

