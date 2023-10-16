Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AXNX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.10.

Axonics Price Performance

Shares of Axonics stock traded up $1.78 on Monday, reaching $54.78. 232,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,066. Axonics has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $75.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.76 and a beta of 0.44.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Axonics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axonics

In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $93,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,201.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $93,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,201.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $920,699.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,782.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,192 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axonics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after purchasing an additional 991,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 456,659 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 244.2% in the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 573,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,959,000 after buying an additional 407,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,888,000 after buying an additional 404,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

