Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Short Interest Update

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AZUL. Barclays raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.30 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.90 to $18.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Azul from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Get Azul alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AZUL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Azul Trading Up 2.6 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Azul in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,725,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Azul by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,901,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,720,000 after buying an additional 469,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Azul stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 113,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,590. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. Azul has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $862.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Azul will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.