Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Strategic Vision Investment Ltd

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd reduced its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 204,401 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up about 6.8% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $16,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Baidu by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Baidu by 2.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. OTR Global lowered Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.56.

Baidu Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BIDU traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,213. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $160.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.72.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

