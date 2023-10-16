Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $118.00

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 119.80 ($1.47), with a volume of 1020427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.40 ($1.50).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 130.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 139.12. The firm has a market cap of £374.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,197.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon news, insider Sethu Vijayakumar acquired 10,000 shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($15,911.87). 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

