Balanced Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $64.10

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 64.10 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 64.20 ($0.79), with a volume of 693379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.70 ($0.79).

The company has a market cap of £450.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 73.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Balanced Commercial Property Trust’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Balanced Commercial Property Trust’s payout ratio is -1,923.08%.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

