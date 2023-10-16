Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Banco Bradesco Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $2.88 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77.
Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
