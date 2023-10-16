Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $5.70 price target on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s current price.

BSBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.40.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSBR

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BSBR stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,712,000 after buying an additional 198,058 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 32.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 48.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 37,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.