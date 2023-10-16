Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Banco Santander-Chile from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.90 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:BSAC opened at $17.13 on Monday. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $593.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,552.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,267,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,284,000 after buying an additional 5,888,617 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 970.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,813,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,425 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 34.2% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,942,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,463,000 after purchasing an additional 749,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 23.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,983,000 after purchasing an additional 527,872 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 854.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 274,739 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

