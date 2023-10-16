Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Update

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 103.0 days.
Barry Callebaut Stock Performance
Barry Callebaut stock remained flat at $1,565.50 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,678.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,886.78. Barry Callebaut has a 1 year low of $1,491.15 and a 1 year high of $2,175.10.
About Barry Callebaut
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Barry Callebaut
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Halliburton Is One Slick Oil Play
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- $7 Billion in Clean Hydrogen Grants: Winners and Losers
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.