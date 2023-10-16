Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Update

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 103.0 days.

Barry Callebaut stock remained flat at $1,565.50 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,678.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,886.78. Barry Callebaut has a 1 year low of $1,491.15 and a 1 year high of $2,175.10.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

