Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.20

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.20 and last traded at $31.41, with a volume of 630421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAX. StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Baxter International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.49%.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

