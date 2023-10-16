Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.68% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.00 target price on Baytex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.57.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BTE
Baytex Energy Price Performance
Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.26. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of C$598.76 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 1.0783939 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baytex Energy
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.