Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.00 target price on Baytex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.57.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BTE remained flat at C$5.94 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,963,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,204. The firm has a market cap of C$5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.64. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.83 and a twelve month high of C$8.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.03.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.26. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of C$598.76 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 1.0783939 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

