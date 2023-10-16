Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Up 9.8% in September

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,500 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 357,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 981.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.47. 5,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14.

BZLYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Beazley from GBX 921 ($11.27) to GBX 887 ($10.86) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 740 ($9.06) to GBX 760 ($9.30) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.10) to GBX 775 ($9.49) in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.10) to GBX 850 ($10.40) in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Beazley from GBX 800 ($9.79) to GBX 780 ($9.55) in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

