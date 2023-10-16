BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $178.79

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $178.79, but opened at $173.16. BeiGene shares last traded at $175.16, with a volume of 9,711 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 3M reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price objective on the stock. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BeiGene from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.46.

BeiGene Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by ($0.17). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.78% and a negative net margin of 95.67%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 791 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $171,061.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its position in BeiGene by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

