Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 51,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 135,938 shares.The stock last traded at $44.61 and had previously closed at $45.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $575.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $168.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Vincent Vellucci acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Vincent Vellucci purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $3,731,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 10.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 53,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.