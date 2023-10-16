Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Belden in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.17.

Get Belden alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDC

Belden Trading Up 6.3 %

Belden stock traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.49. The company had a trading volume of 799,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Belden has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $692.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.49 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Belden will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Belden by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter worth $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Belden by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Belden during the first quarter valued at about $762,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.