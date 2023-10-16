Belden (NYSE:BDC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 119,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 268,387 shares.The stock last traded at $73.05 and had previously closed at $71.02.

BDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Belden in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $692.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.49 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Belden by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter worth about $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth about $762,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

