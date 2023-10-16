Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 747,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Berry Price Performance

BRY traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $8.48. 54,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,261. The stock has a market cap of $641.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.12. Berry has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.39 million. Berry had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Berry’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Berry Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Berry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 18,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $157,838.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 595,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $131,550.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 148,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,598.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 18,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $157,838.45. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 595,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,635 shares of company stock valued at $416,888 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Berry by 525.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Berry by 1,169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Berry by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

