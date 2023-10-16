BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in September

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 164.0 days.

BICO Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of CLLKF remained flat at C$2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.23. BICO Group AB has a 12 month low of C$2.36 and a 12 month high of C$13.85.

Get BICO Group AB (publ) alerts:

BICO Group AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BICO Group AB (publ) operates as a bioconvergence company in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bioprinting, Biosciences, and Bioautomation. The Bioautomation segment offers products in precision dispensing, sample preparation, multiplex analysis and assay miniaturization, and diagnostic and medical device manufacturing for life science and diagnostic industries.

Receive News & Ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.