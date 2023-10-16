BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.10. The company had a trading volume of 641,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,075. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.88 and a beta of 0.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $80.53 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.94.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $595.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.46 million. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,365.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $1,085,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,365.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,180. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $285,013,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,192,000 after acquiring an additional 592,585 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,054,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,782,000 after purchasing an additional 576,001 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,445 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

