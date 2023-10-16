Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Cut to C$8.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIR. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.38.

TSE:BIR traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 673,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,881. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.17 and a twelve month high of C$11.28. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.13. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of C$171.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$159.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.8980747 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

