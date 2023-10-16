Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$7.75

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BIR. BMO Capital Markets cut Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.38.

BIR stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.89. 673,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,881. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.91. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.19. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.13. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of C$171.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$159.90 million. Research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.8980747 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

