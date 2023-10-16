Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) were up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.38. Approximately 542,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,551,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of C$381.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.72.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

