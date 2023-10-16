BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Purchases 17,703 Shares of Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $184,642.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,598,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,966,871.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,763 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $170,982.60.

On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 510 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $5,140.80.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 500 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $5,080.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,053 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $225,161.13.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 90,004 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $936,941.64.

On Thursday, September 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,434 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $113,939.28.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,073 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $329,299.35.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE BFZ traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,414. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 1,207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 202,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 186,904 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $5,298,000.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

See Also

