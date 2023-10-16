BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHK. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BHK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,561. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

