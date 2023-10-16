BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Cut to $708.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $736.00 to $708.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

NYSE:BLK traded up $11.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $639.42. The stock had a trading volume of 195,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,350. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $674.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.87. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $566.00 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 35.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.1% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 10.7% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

