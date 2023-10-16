BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) is Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 113.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,519,000 after buying an additional 7,782,994 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,170,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,803,000 after purchasing an additional 40,620 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 259,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 201,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 96,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 580,010 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.