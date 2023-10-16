Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Up 5.5%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $12.06. 619,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,558,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.10 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 52.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,141,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,344,000 after acquiring an additional 263,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,137,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,325,000 after acquiring an additional 133,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $102,826,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,586,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,417,000 after acquiring an additional 125,720 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

