Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Trading Up 5.5%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.96. Approximately 29,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 291,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLBD shares. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Blue Bird Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $610.17 million, a P/E ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 2,698.15% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $294.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $25,987,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blue Bird news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 1,237,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $25,987,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,262,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $26,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,542,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,395,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 113.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

