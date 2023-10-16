BMO Capital Markets Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $66.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on C. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on C

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.89. 15,432,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,389,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.04. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 573.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.