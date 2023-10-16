BMO Capital Markets Raises Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$4.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TVE. Desjardins raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

TVE traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,755. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.63. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.99 and a 52 week high of C$5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.47.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$321.18 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.397667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Rooney bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.47 per share, with a total value of C$173,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

