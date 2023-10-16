BMS Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.88.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $285.54. 417,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,425. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

