BMS Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,259 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.9% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.79. 55,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,248. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $80.71 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

