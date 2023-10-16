BMS Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,566 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock traded up $1.60 on Monday, reaching $109.65. The company had a trading volume of 51,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.69 and its 200 day moving average is $103.59. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

