BMS Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.86 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 589.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.71. 12,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,642. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $80.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

