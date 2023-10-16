BMS Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BMS Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 344.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

XMMO traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,491. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $83.37. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.40.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

