BMS Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 69,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,000. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 1,721.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 27,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000.

Get SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.66.

About SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.