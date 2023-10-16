BMS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,352 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.52. 246,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,629. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

