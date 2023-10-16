BMS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,180 JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS BBIN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.73. 46,740 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.