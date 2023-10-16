BMS Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,130. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.76 and a 200-day moving average of $237.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $200.40 and a one year high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

