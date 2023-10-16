BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 109 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 838.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTD traded up $13.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,047.40. 40,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,154.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1,302.09. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,028.56 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

