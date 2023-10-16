BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 163 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,526,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,478 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,830,000 after purchasing an additional 203,818 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 51.2% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,431,000 after buying an additional 186,540 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth $38,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.18. The company had a trading volume of 318,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.64.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1437 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.