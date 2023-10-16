BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,828 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 52,789 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.59. The company had a trading volume of 343,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,098. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

