BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 838 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.49. 21,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,174. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.77. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $201.80 and a 12-month high of $297.26.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

