BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

DCF traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.75. 14,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,700. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCF. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 1,440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 284,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 266,453 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 46.6% during the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 346,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 109,999 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth $501,000.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.