Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 268 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 4.2 %

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $187.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.06. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $142.93 and a 52-week high of $233.01.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

